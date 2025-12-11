Left Menu

Apple's Legal Rollercoaster: App Store Ruling Partially Overturned

Apple's appeal partially succeeded as a U.S. appeals court reversed parts of a previous decision requiring changes to the App Store for increased competition. However, the court maintained the contempt finding and did not annul the injunction favored by Epic Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:59 IST
  • United States

In a recent development, Apple secured a partial victory in its legal battle over App Store regulations. A U.S. appeals court on Thursday reversed parts of a lower court's decision, which had mandated Apple to alter its App Store operations to foster competition. This comes as a mixed result for the tech giant.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that some aspects of an April order holding Apple in contempt for previously ignoring a ruling were excessively broad and required modification. This adjustment marks a consequential step for Apple.

However, it wasn't all favorable for Apple. The appeals court upheld the original contempt finding and did not overturn an injunction obtained by Epic Games, best known for creating Fortnite. This ongoing legal saga highlights the tension between tech giants and market competition regulators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

