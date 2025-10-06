BSNL Surpasses Airtel in Mobile Customer Growth Amidst Telecom Competition

In a significant development within the Indian telecom sector, state-run BSNL has edged out Bharti Airtel in terms of new mobile customer acquisitions for the first time in nearly a year. This shift comes amidst a market reshuffle following tariff hikes by private operators.

According to TRAI data released on Monday, Reliance Jio maintained its market dominance, adding over 19 lakh new mobile customers in August. BSNL, despite previously only offering 3G services, has successfully launched its 4G service nationwide, further boosting its subscriber base.

However, the overall growth in telecommunications has been uneven. Vodafone Idea reported a loss of 3.08 lakh mobile subscribers, while Reliance Jio lost 15.5 lakh wireline customers due to reclassification changes. Meanwhile, Tata Teleservices led the wireline growth, countering declines for state-owned players like MTNL.

(With inputs from agencies.)