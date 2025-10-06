Left Menu

BSNL Surpasses Airtel in Mobile Customer Growth Amidst Telecom Competition

BSNL overtook Bharti Airtel in new mobile customers for the first time in nearly a year, despite providing 3G services. Reliance Jio led the mobile and broadband growth while Vodafone Idea faced losses. BSNL launched 4G services amid increased competition and shifts in the telecom market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:26 IST
BSNL Surpasses Airtel in Mobile Customer Growth Amidst Telecom Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development within the Indian telecom sector, state-run BSNL has edged out Bharti Airtel in terms of new mobile customer acquisitions for the first time in nearly a year. This shift comes amidst a market reshuffle following tariff hikes by private operators.

According to TRAI data released on Monday, Reliance Jio maintained its market dominance, adding over 19 lakh new mobile customers in August. BSNL, despite previously only offering 3G services, has successfully launched its 4G service nationwide, further boosting its subscriber base.

However, the overall growth in telecommunications has been uneven. Vodafone Idea reported a loss of 3.08 lakh mobile subscribers, while Reliance Jio lost 15.5 lakh wireline customers due to reclassification changes. Meanwhile, Tata Teleservices led the wireline growth, countering declines for state-owned players like MTNL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025