AI Revolutionizes Cybersecurity: Enhancing Phishing Precision

The Director General of the Central Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Sanjay Bahl, has raised alarms over the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in orchestrating more precise and targeted phishing attacks. At the Global Fintech Festival 2025, he emphasized the urgency for cybersecurity strategies to evolve to combat such sophisticated threats.

Bahl explained that malicious actors are quick to adopt new technology, with AI becoming a tool for creating nearly undetectable phishing emails. This evolution in cyber threats complicates efforts to identify fraudulent activities, exposing even the savvy users to potential dangers.

During Operation Sindoor, coordinated cyber threats such as misinformation, site defacement, and phishing attempts were successfully countered. The key to thwarting these attacks, according to Bahl, was years of strategic preparation, efficient six-hour reporting windows, and constant monitoring, demonstrating the critical role of preparedness and innovation in cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)