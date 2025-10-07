Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication: The Future of High-Value Transactions

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) is on the brink of revolutionizing high-value financial transactions by incorporating Aadhaar-based face authentication, according to a senior official from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Abhishek Kumar Singh, UIDAI's Deputy Director General, highlighted during the Global Fintech Fest 2025 that India hosts the world's largest biometric database, advocating for face authentication as a significant factor in multi-factor authentication.

The NPCI is anticipated to formalize this technological shift, urging banks to adopt this method, which utilizes smartphones, expanding the device ecosystem to over 640 million, enabling greater convenience and security.

