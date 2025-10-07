Left Menu

Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication: The Future of High-Value Transactions

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) is set to introduce Aadhaar-based face authentication for high-value financial transactions. This advancement leverages India's extensive biometric database, offering a secure and convenient authentication method through smartphones. A formal announcement is anticipated soon, with banks encouraged to adopt the technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:32 IST
The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) is on the brink of revolutionizing high-value financial transactions by incorporating Aadhaar-based face authentication, according to a senior official from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Abhishek Kumar Singh, UIDAI's Deputy Director General, highlighted during the Global Fintech Fest 2025 that India hosts the world's largest biometric database, advocating for face authentication as a significant factor in multi-factor authentication.

The NPCI is anticipated to formalize this technological shift, urging banks to adopt this method, which utilizes smartphones, expanding the device ecosystem to over 640 million, enabling greater convenience and security.

