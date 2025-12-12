Left Menu

UIDAI honours global winners of Biometrics SDK Challenge 2025 for fingerprints

The challenge was launched as part of UIDAI’s continued efforts to promote innovation, strengthen biometric accuracy, and advance scientific research in digital identity technologies.

Updated: 12-12-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has successfully concluded the Biometrics SDK Benchmarking Challenge 2025 for the Fingerprint modality, recognising top-performing global technology providers at a special ceremony held at its Head Office in New Delhi.

The challenge was launched as part of UIDAI’s continued efforts to promote innovation, strengthen biometric accuracy, and advance scientific research in digital identity technologies. It aimed to identify the most accurate and reliable one-to-one (1:1) fingerprint matching solutions from leading biometric technology companies and research institutions across the world.

A key highlight of the 2025 challenge was the use of a rare and scientifically significant long-term fingerprint dataset of children aged between 5 and 10 years. Each fingerprint sample included a time gap of 5 to 10 years, allowing UIDAI to evaluate how effectively fingerprint verification systems perform as children grow and their biometric features evolve. This unique dataset enabled a robust, evidence-based assessment of the long-term reliability of fingerprint authentication systems, reinforcing UIDAI’s commitment to global best practices and rigorous scientific evaluation.

The competition attracted an overwhelming 2,106 applications from across the globe, reflecting strong international interest in UIDAI’s biometric benchmarking initiatives. Following an extensive screening process that included strict compliance with technical standards and security protocols, only three submissions advanced to the final evaluation stage.

The shortlisted solutions were subjected to a comprehensive series of performance tests, including accuracy, consistency, and robustness under real-world conditions. Based on the results, Neurotechnology from Lithuania secured first place, while Innovatrics from Slovakia achieved second place, emerging as the top performers in fingerprint matching technology.

UIDAI congratulated the winners for their outstanding achievements and thanked all participants for their enthusiastic engagement and contributions to biometric innovation. The Authority emphasised that such benchmarking challenges play a vital role in strengthening research and development in biometrics and ensuring that Aadhaar remains a secure, reliable, and inclusive digital identity platform for more than a billion residents.

Reaffirming its commitment to continuous innovation, UIDAI announced that it will soon launch similar SDK Benchmarking Competitions for Face and Iris modalities. These upcoming challenges will once again invite the global research and development community to collaborate, compete, and contribute to the future of biometric authentication.

Further information about the challenge and upcoming initiatives is available on UIDAI’s official benchmarking portal.

 

