India's Telecom Titans Unite to Combat Digital Scams

Leading India's telecom sector, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea are collaborating on a pivotal initiative aimed at combating digital fraud. This announcement, made during the India Mobile Congress 2025, showcases the joint efforts under the GSMA Open Gateway initiative to bolster digital security using advanced APIs.

The operators revealed plans to provide banks and online companies with innovative APIs to verify customer identities and prevent scams. Notably, they are launching the SIM Swap and Number Verification APIs to strengthen defenses against digital fraud, a growing concern emphasized by the latest GSMA report indicating that scams are increasingly troubling Indian consumers.

The initiative extends beyond fraud prevention, seeking to foster innovation through a hackathon engaging developers in creating API-powered solutions. This partnership underscores a commitment to enhance digital trust, safeguard consumer security, and explore new opportunities in India's expansive digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)