Phi-ter Revolutionizes Fraud Prevention with AI-Powered Detection

At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Phi Commerce unveiled Phi-ter, an innovative AI-powered system designed to revolutionize fraud detection and prevention within the digital payments landscape. As the first of its kind in India, Phi-ter offers real-time fraud monitoring and operates seamlessly across online and offline transactions.

In 2024, India faced over 3.6 million fraud incidents, leading to significant financial losses. The rapid expansion of instant payment methods like UPI and cards has outpaced traditional fraud prevention systems. Phi-ter addresses these challenges by employing predictive AI that learns and adapts to potential fraudulent activities.

The platform's no-code interface and real-time fraud rules configurability empower businesses to respond swiftly to evolving threats, ensuring that legitimate transactions proceed seamlessly. Phi-ter's roll-out marks a significant advancement in the fight against digital financial fraud.

