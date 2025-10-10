VergeCloud's First Year: Revolutionizing India's Digital Infrastructure
VergeCloud, a homegrown CDN and Cloud Security platform from India, marks its first anniversary by expanding its reach and capabilities. Founded by Hamid Rostami and Amin Habibi, it now boasts 40+ Points of Presence, offering secure and scalable digital infrastructure to enterprises and SMEs across the globe.
In just a year, VergeCloud, India's pioneering CDN and cloud security platform, has marked its presence as a trusted partner for digital infrastructure. With 40+ global Points of Presence and a robust DDoS scrubbing capacity, it offers secure solutions to enterprises and SMEs worldwide.
Founded in 2024 by Hamid Rostami and Amin Habibi, VergeCloud has grown into a comprehensive edge-native platform, focusing on speed, security, and compliance. It serves sectors like BFSI, fintech, e-commerce, and media by providing ultra-low latency and secure data handling capabilities.
As VergeCloud celebrates its first anniversary, it looks to the future with plans to expand edge coverage, drive innovation, and maintain its commitment to digital sovereignty, thus setting the benchmark for edge-native infrastructure in India and beyond.

