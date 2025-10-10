Left Menu

VergeCloud's First Year: Revolutionizing India's Digital Infrastructure

VergeCloud, a homegrown CDN and Cloud Security platform from India, marks its first anniversary by expanding its reach and capabilities. Founded by Hamid Rostami and Amin Habibi, it now boasts 40+ Points of Presence, offering secure and scalable digital infrastructure to enterprises and SMEs across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:40 IST
VergeCloud's First Year: Revolutionizing India's Digital Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In just a year, VergeCloud, India's pioneering CDN and cloud security platform, has marked its presence as a trusted partner for digital infrastructure. With 40+ global Points of Presence and a robust DDoS scrubbing capacity, it offers secure solutions to enterprises and SMEs worldwide.

Founded in 2024 by Hamid Rostami and Amin Habibi, VergeCloud has grown into a comprehensive edge-native platform, focusing on speed, security, and compliance. It serves sectors like BFSI, fintech, e-commerce, and media by providing ultra-low latency and secure data handling capabilities.

As VergeCloud celebrates its first anniversary, it looks to the future with plans to expand edge coverage, drive innovation, and maintain its commitment to digital sovereignty, thus setting the benchmark for edge-native infrastructure in India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Misconduct in Ayurveda: BJP Leader's Brother Arrested

Allegations of Misconduct in Ayurveda: BJP Leader's Brother Arrested

 India
2
INDIA Bloc's Promise: A Crime-Free Bihar

INDIA Bloc's Promise: A Crime-Free Bihar

 India
3
PKL Season 12 Playoffs: Thrill Unfolds Amid New Format in Delhi

PKL Season 12 Playoffs: Thrill Unfolds Amid New Format in Delhi

 India
4
Canada's Unexpected Job Surge in September: Navigating Through Unemployment Challenges

Canada's Unexpected Job Surge in September: Navigating Through Unemployment ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025