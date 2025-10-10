Infosys Elevates Digital Transformations with Salesforce Collaboration

Infosys, a global leader in digital services and consulting, has announced a comprehensive suite of solutions called the Infosys Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce. This development is part of an ongoing collaboration between Infosys and Salesforce, focused on enhancing enterprises' digital transformation initiatives.

The new solutions have been designed to accelerate agentic transformation for businesses, integrating AI capabilities to improve customer interactions by automating service inquiries and sales tasks. Infosys's AI-first platforms, along with Salesforce's agentic AI, offer personalized and context-aware experiences that integrate seamlessly with existing systems.

Infosys has successfully deployed these solutions, notably revolutionizing a leading research institute's sales process by reducing inefficiencies and improving response times. Such initiatives underscore Infosys's commitment to helping organizations leverage AI to unlock sustainable growth, enhance productivity, and achieve long-term success.

