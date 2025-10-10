Left Menu

Uniting Against Cybercrime: Insights from COCON 2025

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan emphasized the need for national unity in combating cybersecurity challenges at the COCON 2025 conference held by Kerala Police. Despite rising cybercrime rates, he urged vigilance from investigation agencies and the public. Additionally, a booklet on child sexual exploitation was launched.

Updated: 10-10-2025 18:39 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan highlighted the pressing need for national unity in addressing cybersecurity issues at the COCON 2025 conference. The event, organized by Kerala Police, gathered experts to discuss increasing cybercrime rates despite strengthened defenses.

During his speech, Mohan noted the spike in cyber-dependent crimes and urged investigation agencies to enhance their vigilance. He emphasized the importance of public awareness in combating cybercrime.

The conference also saw the release of a new booklet on a national strategy against child sexual exploitation, adding to the diverse topics, including data protection and privacy, addressed during the event. COCON 2025 concludes on Saturday, following a series of technical and community events.

