Gurugram Revolutionizes Traffic Fines with QR Code Kiosks
Gurugram traffic police have introduced QR code-based kiosks for paying challans, eliminating the need for courthouse visits. The first kiosk debuts at Ambience Mall, offering a quicker process, operational 24/7. If successful, the pilot will expand across the city, digitally enhancing citizen services.
In a bid to streamline the payment of traffic fines, the Gurugram traffic police are introducing kiosks that offer a digital way to settle challans without visiting the court or a traffic tower.
The initiative's first trial version is now operational at Ambience Mall. It marks the nation's first instance of paying traffic challans using QR code technology. The kiosks promise to save drivers time and reduce the hassle traditionally associated with the payment process.
According to a senior traffic officer, the kiosks function like familiar ATM machines. Users can enter their vehicle or challan number, and a QR code will be generated for easy settlement via a smartphone. Based on the pilot project's success, authorities plan to expand these kiosks to prominent locations across the city, lightening the police workload and improving citizen service delivery.
