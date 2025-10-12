ICAI Collaborates with MeitY for Sovereign AI Development
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is collaborating with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to supply financial data from listed companies for the development of India's sovereign AI model. The initiative aims to enhance AI capabilities, particularly in finance and auditing.
In a strategic move, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is joining forces with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to support the development of India's sovereign Artificial Intelligence (AI) model.
The collaboration seeks to provide financial and economic data from listed companies to improve the country's large language models (LLMs). These LLMs, set to be unveiled before the AI Impact Summit next year, are expected to enhance India's AI capabilities in various sectors, including finance and auditing.
The ICAI, known for its pivotal role in taxation and financial matters, is already leveraging AI for continuous auditing and fraud detection. It aims to reduce online financial frauds significantly by incorporating AI into its operations.
ALSO READ
Gold Smuggling Foiled: BSF Apprehends Smuggler with 20 kg Gold Biscuits at India-Bangladesh Border
Air India's Aviation Alarm: Safety Checks and System Snags
Invisible Wounds: The Hidden Toll of India's Sanitation Workers
Philippines Opens its Doors: Visa-Free Travel and Direct Flights Lure Indian Tourists
Laying Foundations: Vizag's Journey to Becoming India's Global Digital Gateway