Left Menu

ICAI Collaborates with MeitY for Sovereign AI Development

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is collaborating with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to supply financial data from listed companies for the development of India's sovereign AI model. The initiative aims to enhance AI capabilities, particularly in finance and auditing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Candolim | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:44 IST
ICAI Collaborates with MeitY for Sovereign AI Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is joining forces with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to support the development of India's sovereign Artificial Intelligence (AI) model.

The collaboration seeks to provide financial and economic data from listed companies to improve the country's large language models (LLMs). These LLMs, set to be unveiled before the AI Impact Summit next year, are expected to enhance India's AI capabilities in various sectors, including finance and auditing.

The ICAI, known for its pivotal role in taxation and financial matters, is already leveraging AI for continuous auditing and fraud detection. It aims to reduce online financial frauds significantly by incorporating AI into its operations.

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025