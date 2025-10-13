Left Menu

HCL Technologies' Quarterly Performance: A Focus on AI and Local Talent

HCL Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 4,235 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, with a 10.2% growth from the previous quarter. Revenue increased by 10.6%. The company is focusing on AI and reducing visa dependency by enhancing local hiring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:34 IST
HCL Technologies' Quarterly Performance: A Focus on AI and Local Talent
On Monday, HCL Technologies announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,235 crore for Q2 of 2025, registering a sequential growth of 10.2%.

The IT giant's revenue climbed by 10.6% to Rs 31,942 crore, showcasing substantial gains amid challenging market conditions.

HCLTech is streamlining operations by merging variable pay into fixed salaries and focusing on local talent to offset the recent H1B visa fee hikes.

