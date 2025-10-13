HCL Technologies' Quarterly Performance: A Focus on AI and Local Talent

On Monday, HCL Technologies announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,235 crore for Q2 of 2025, registering a sequential growth of 10.2%.

The IT giant's revenue climbed by 10.6% to Rs 31,942 crore, showcasing substantial gains amid challenging market conditions.

HCLTech is streamlining operations by merging variable pay into fixed salaries and focusing on local talent to offset the recent H1B visa fee hikes.

