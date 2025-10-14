Bridging the AI Regulation Gap: IMF Chief Calls for Action

Countries worldwide are inadequately prepared to handle the swift rise of artificial intelligence due to insufficient regulatory and ethical frameworks, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva stated on Monday. She called on civil society groups to urgently 'ring the alarm bells.'

Georgieva pointed out that the technological revolution triggered by AI is largely driven by advanced economies, with the United States holding the majority share. This dynamic is increasingly leaving developing countries behind, creating a significant disparity.

During her address at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's annual meetings in Washington, Georgieva emphasized that the most pressing insufficiencies lie in regulation and ethics, urging civil society to take action in bridging this gap.