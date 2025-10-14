Left Menu

Bridging the AI Regulation Gap: IMF Chief Calls for Action

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva highlights the lack of regulatory and ethical frameworks globally to manage the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. She emphasizes that advanced economies, particularly the U.S., dominate the AI sector, widening the gap with developing nations. Georgieva urges civil society to raise awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 00:59 IST
Bridging the AI Regulation Gap: IMF Chief Calls for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Countries worldwide are inadequately prepared to handle the swift rise of artificial intelligence due to insufficient regulatory and ethical frameworks, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva stated on Monday. She called on civil society groups to urgently 'ring the alarm bells.'

Georgieva pointed out that the technological revolution triggered by AI is largely driven by advanced economies, with the United States holding the majority share. This dynamic is increasingly leaving developing countries behind, creating a significant disparity.

During her address at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's annual meetings in Washington, Georgieva emphasized that the most pressing insufficiencies lie in regulation and ethics, urging civil society to take action in bridging this gap.

TRENDING

1
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global
3
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, me...

 India
4
McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Controversy

McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Contro...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025