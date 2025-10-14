Left Menu

Google Unveils $15 Billion AI Data Hub in India

Google is set to invest $15 billion over five years to establish an AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh, India. This is part of a global network, marking its largest such investment outside the U.S. The move aims to meet AI service demand but faces antitrust challenges in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:41 IST
Google announced a groundbreaking $15 billion investment to establish an artificial intelligence data center in Andhra Pradesh, India, over the next five years. The tech giant's commitment represents the largest devotee outside the United States, aiming to tap into the world's most populous market's booming demand for AI services.

At a New Delhi event, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian emphasized that this investment is part of a global AI hub network spanning 12 countries. Starting with a 1-Gigawatt capacity, the Visakhapatnam campus is planned to expand to multiple gigawatts, aiming for extensive growth.

While U.S. companies like Microsoft and Amazon have already invested heavily in the Indian data center market, Google's plans are set against a backdrop of legal challenges, including antitrust cases and YouTube's AI policy disputes, faced by its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

