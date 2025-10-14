Google Unveils $15 Billion AI Data Hub in India

Google announced a groundbreaking $15 billion investment to establish an artificial intelligence data center in Andhra Pradesh, India, over the next five years. The tech giant's commitment represents the largest devotee outside the United States, aiming to tap into the world's most populous market's booming demand for AI services.

At a New Delhi event, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian emphasized that this investment is part of a global AI hub network spanning 12 countries. Starting with a 1-Gigawatt capacity, the Visakhapatnam campus is planned to expand to multiple gigawatts, aiming for extensive growth.

While U.S. companies like Microsoft and Amazon have already invested heavily in the Indian data center market, Google's plans are set against a backdrop of legal challenges, including antitrust cases and YouTube's AI policy disputes, faced by its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

