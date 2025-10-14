Wipro Launches MyWiproVerse Bengaluru: Revolutionizing Future Workspaces

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Wipro Commercial and Institutional Business (CIB), a division of the Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting segment, has launched MyWiproVerse Bengaluru, an innovative IoT-powered experience hub. This state-of-the-art center integrates advanced technology, human-centric design, and sustainable innovation to showcase future-ready workspaces.

Wipro is expanding into Bengaluru with a flagship 2,500 sq. ft. hub, following previous successes in Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The center is strategically located in Bengaluru, home to numerous IT giants, startups, and global firms, to present IoT enabled lighting and ergonomic seating designed to boost productivity and environmental responsibility.

The center caters to key areas like Modern Workplace, Industrial, and Outdoor Lighting, also highlighting Wipro's ergonomic seating solutions. Visitors can engage with smart lighting, advanced automation, and ergonomic seating through interactive tours and workshops. By offering a collaborative platform, Wipro aims to help organizations enhance performance, improve employee well-being, and advance sustainability goals.

