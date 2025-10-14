Jared Isaacman Eyes NASA Leadership Amid Political Shifts

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire astronaut and ally of SpaceX founder Elon Musk, met with acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy this week to discuss his candidacy for leading the agency, a NASA spokesperson confirmed.

This move follows a period where Isaacman was initially considered to lead NASA under the Trump administration, a nomination ultimately revoked after Musk and Trump had a public dispute. The situation led to Duffy's appointment as the acting chief.

The meetings are part of a broader effort directed by President Trump's administration to find a permanent candidate for the NASA role, aiming to align with both Mars missions and lunar objectives despite past political turbulence.

