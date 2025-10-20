Left Menu

AWS Outage Disrupts Major Websites Worldwide

Amazon's cloud services unit, AWS, experienced an outage affecting multiple popular websites and apps globally. The disruption, attributed to increased error rates and latencies in the US-EAST-1 Region, impacted services like Snapchat, Robinhood, and Coinbase. Amazon remains unresponsive to comments on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 13:45 IST
Amazon's cloud services, AWS, faced a significant outage that disrupted numerous popular websites and applications worldwide, including Snapchat and Robinhood. The affected region, US-EAST-1, experienced heightened error rates and latencies, as confirmed in an update by AWS on its status page.

AI startup Perplexity and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase identified AWS as the source of their service disruptions. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas posted on X, stating, "Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We're working on resolving it."

Requests for comments from AWS and Amazon went unanswered. Monitoring service Downdetector reported that Amazon.com, PrimeVideo, Alexa, and PayPal's Venmo were also experiencing issues due to the outage.

