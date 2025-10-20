Left Menu

Urgent Action Needed to Bolster Global Early Warning Systems

The World Meteorological Organization calls for urgent improvements in global surveillance systems to protect people from extreme weather, with a focus on developing countries. While progress is noted, especially in Africa, many nations still lack adequate early-warning capacities, leaving millions vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:11 IST
Urgent Action Needed to Bolster Global Early Warning Systems

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has issued a call for urgent action to enhance global surveillance efforts designed to shield people against extreme weather events. Chairing a special meeting in Geneva, the organization highlighted the crucial need for early warning systems, particularly in developing countries where 90% of weather-related fatalities occur.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasizes the priority of boosting early-warning infrastructure, noting that while 119 countries now utilize such systems—a figure that has doubled in three years—many still have limited or basic capabilities. This lack of comprehensive warning capacity leaves millions at risk as dangerous weather increasingly targets economic assets and vital infrastructure.

Progress has been observed in African nations like Mozambique and Ethiopia, where standardized alerts are being issued more frequently. Highlighting the importance of proactive measures, Swiss Federal Department official Elisabeth Baume-Schneider mentioned the timely evacuation of the Swiss village of Blatten, thanks to regular glacier monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025