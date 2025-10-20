Urgent Action Needed to Bolster Global Early Warning Systems

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has issued a call for urgent action to enhance global surveillance efforts designed to shield people against extreme weather events. Chairing a special meeting in Geneva, the organization highlighted the crucial need for early warning systems, particularly in developing countries where 90% of weather-related fatalities occur.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasizes the priority of boosting early-warning infrastructure, noting that while 119 countries now utilize such systems—a figure that has doubled in three years—many still have limited or basic capabilities. This lack of comprehensive warning capacity leaves millions at risk as dangerous weather increasingly targets economic assets and vital infrastructure.

Progress has been observed in African nations like Mozambique and Ethiopia, where standardized alerts are being issued more frequently. Highlighting the importance of proactive measures, Swiss Federal Department official Elisabeth Baume-Schneider mentioned the timely evacuation of the Swiss village of Blatten, thanks to regular glacier monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)