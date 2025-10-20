Left Menu

Tech Outages: A Recap of Recent Disruptions

Amazon's AWS experienced a major outage, impacting global websites and apps. This incident is one of several significant tech outages in recent years, including disruptions at British Airways, Google, Fastly, Akamai, Meta, and Twitter. These outages affected customers worldwide, leading to operational backlogs and public relations challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:49 IST
Tech Outages: A Recap of Recent Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon's cloud services unit, AWS, faced a significant outage on Monday, disrupting major websites and apps worldwide. This represents the first major internet disruption since the CrowdStrike malfunction last year.

Recent years have seen several major tech outages: In May 2017, British Airways encountered a computer system failure, stranding 75,000 passengers and causing a public relations debacle attributed to a mishap by a maintenance contractor who inadvertently switched off power.

Google services, including YouTube, Gmail, and Google Drive, were down for an hour on December 14, 2020, affecting over 12,000 users globally. June 2021 saw thousands of websites hit by an outage related to Fastly. Similarly, server-related glitches at Akamai in June 2021 and a configuration change at Meta in October 2021 resulted in temporary service disruptions. In December 2022, Twitter faced an outage impacting tens of thousands of users worldwide. A CrowdStrike software update caused system issues in July 2024, impacting services globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025