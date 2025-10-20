Digital Outage Echoes: AWS Disruption Highlights Global Dependence
Amazon Web Services recovered from a major outage that disrupted global businesses and popular apps like Snapchat and Reddit. The issue highlighted vulnerabilities in interconnected tech relying heavily on few cloud providers. Experts noted potential causes related to networking systems, as AWS and affected services worked towards resolution.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a significant outage on Monday, affecting thousands of websites and popular apps such as Snapchat and Reddit, causing widespread disruptions globally. This marks the largest interruption since last year's significant tech disruptions by CrowdStrike. The event underscores the vulnerabilities intrinsic to interconnected technologies.
By 6:00 a.m. ET, AWS announced substantial recovery progress, noting that most services were back online while technicians continued to address queued requests. AWS, competing with Google and Microsoft, emphasized their ongoing efforts to resolve the issue, which stemmed from a networking system used for database control.
Data from Downdetector indicated signs of recovery for services like Snapchat and Roblox. However, platforms including Reddit, Chime, and several others continued to see disruptions. This incident highlights the risks associated with the heavy dependence on a few cloud service providers, affecting daily operations and businesses worldwide.
