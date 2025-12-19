Left Menu

Impact of Language Changes in NIH Grants on Diversity Acknowledgment

An analysis has shown a decrease in diversity-related language in NIH grant applications. Many researchers have adapted their language to avoid scrutiny following executive orders affecting diversity funding. Meanwhile, another study highlights how dog ownership may positively influence human mental health via microbiome sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tone of language used in U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant applications has undergone notable shifts, with researchers seemingly cautious about incorporating diversity terms. This trend appears to be tied to executive orders discouraging equity-related funding, pressuring researchers to self-censor these aspects in their proposals.

As many as 17,701 NIH grants were assessed by Harvard Medical School researchers, revealing a 25% decrease in diversity-associated language from 2024 to 2025. Words reflecting diversity factors such as 'ethnicity' and 'gender' were removed at a rate significantly exceeding other terms, limiting researchers' expression.

Separately, a study finds owning dogs may benefit human mental health by altering gut microbiomes. Teens living with dogs displayed distinctive microbiome compositions, supporting mental health and social behaviors, raising implications for the role of pets in human emotional well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

