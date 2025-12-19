Left Menu

Royal Revamp: Prince Harry and Meghan Transform Archewell for Global Impact

Prince Harry and Meghan are overhauling their Archewell Foundation, renaming it to Archewell Philanthropies. The revamped organization will broaden its global philanthropic reach with a flexible, fiscal sponsor model. The couple's charitable initiatives echo their previous royal roles, alongside commercial ventures like media deals with Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced plans to revamp their charitable organization, Archewell Foundation. The rebranded entity, Archewell Philanthropies, aims to expand the couple's global philanthropic efforts, according to their spokesperson on Friday.

Following their departure from royal duties and subsequent relocation to the United States in 2020, the couple established the Archewell Foundation. This move signified an essential step in their new lives in California. The foundation will now adopt a fiscal sponsor model to streamline operations and enhance its flexibility, their spokesperson said.

The revamped organization will widen its "meaningful reach and maximum impact," maintaining core values and partnerships. Since inception, Archewell has tackled various social projects, like addressing social media's harmful effects. Meanwhile, criticism persists regarding their commercial ventures, including a deal with Netflix through their media company, Archewell Productions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

