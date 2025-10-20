Left Menu

Global Internet Chaos: AWS Outage Highlights Cloud Dependence

Amazon Web Services experienced a major outage, disrupting global online activities. Key services like Snapchat and Coinbase faced challenges, revealing heavy reliance on few cloud providers. AWS reported initial issues at 3:11 am but began recovery by 6 am. Such outages underscore cloud services' critical role in modern utilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The digital world suffered a significant setback as Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a massive outage disrupting global online activities. Users reported issues with services like Snapchat, Roblox, and even online brokerage Robinhood.

The first signs of the disruption emerged in the early hours, with AWS reporting increased error rates and latencies. By 6 am, AWS announced recovery across most affected services, assuring customers of ongoing efforts for full resolution.

This incident underscores the global reliance on major cloud computing firms. Cybersecurity expert Patrick Burgess emphasized the impact of such disruptions, noting that the internet operates much like vital utilities, with a few companies holding immense infrastructural sway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

