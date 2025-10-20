Global Internet Chaos: AWS Outage Highlights Cloud Dependence

The digital world suffered a significant setback as Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a massive outage disrupting global online activities. Users reported issues with services like Snapchat, Roblox, and even online brokerage Robinhood.

The first signs of the disruption emerged in the early hours, with AWS reporting increased error rates and latencies. By 6 am, AWS announced recovery across most affected services, assuring customers of ongoing efforts for full resolution.

This incident underscores the global reliance on major cloud computing firms. Cybersecurity expert Patrick Burgess emphasized the impact of such disruptions, noting that the internet operates much like vital utilities, with a few companies holding immense infrastructural sway.

(With inputs from agencies.)