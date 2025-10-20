Left Menu

Global Digital Disruption: AWS Outage Shakes Internet Ecosystem

A significant outage in Amazon's AWS cloud services caused global disruptions, affecting websites and apps like Snapchat and Reddit. The incident highlighted the dependency on few cloud providers. AWS pinpointed the issue to its EC2 network. The disruption also impacted services like Fortnite, Lyft, and UK financial institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An extensive outage in Amazon's cloud services, AWS, has led to widespread disruptions across numerous global platforms on Monday. The event highlighted how reliant the internet ecosystem is on a few major cloud providers, causing chaos across digital services worldwide.

AWS pinpointed the root cause to a malfunction in its EC2 network load balancers, which are crucial for managing traffic. The incident originated from its US-EAST-1 facility, known for previous outages, disrupting popular apps such as Snapchat, Reddit, and more.

This disruption raises concerns over the vulnerability of essential digital services dependent on limited providers, with impacts reaching varied sectors from financial institutions to gaming platforms, indicating the intricate and expansive nature of AWS's global reach.

