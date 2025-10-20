Global Digital Disruption: AWS Outage Shakes Internet Ecosystem

An extensive outage in Amazon's cloud services, AWS, has led to widespread disruptions across numerous global platforms on Monday. The event highlighted how reliant the internet ecosystem is on a few major cloud providers, causing chaos across digital services worldwide.

AWS pinpointed the root cause to a malfunction in its EC2 network load balancers, which are crucial for managing traffic. The incident originated from its US-EAST-1 facility, known for previous outages, disrupting popular apps such as Snapchat, Reddit, and more.

This disruption raises concerns over the vulnerability of essential digital services dependent on limited providers, with impacts reaching varied sectors from financial institutions to gaming platforms, indicating the intricate and expansive nature of AWS's global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)