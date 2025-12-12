Reddit Challenges Australia's Social Media Age Ban in High Court
Reddit filed a lawsuit to overturn Australia's social media ban for under-16s, citing it as an infringement on free political expression. The ban, effective from December 10, requires platforms to restrict underage users. Reddit argues it impacts political discourse for future voters.
Reddit has initiated legal proceedings against Australia's social media age ban for under-16s, claiming it infringes on free political expression. The U.S.-listed company argues the law hinders political discourse, vital for upcoming voters.
The lawsuit names the Commonwealth of Australia and Communications Minister Anika Wells as defendants. Australia's government stands ready to defend the law, noting the protection of young Australians from potential online harm remains a priority.
Implemented on December 10, the law has drawn criticism from Reddit and nine other platforms. Failure to comply could result in massive fines, though the law carries privacy and free expression concerns, prompting Reddit's legal challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong's High Court Verdict: Jimmy Lai Under Trial
Hong Kong High Court Set to Deliver Verdict on Jimmy Lai in Landmark National Security Trial
Everest Feat: High Court Halts Vikram Award Amid Mountaineer Dispute
Jharkhand High Court Commutes Death Sentences in 2013 Policemen Murders
Key Updates from Delhi High Court: Salman Khan's Rights Protected, Labour Tribunal Continuity, and Riot Case Observations