Reddit Challenges Australia's Social Media Age Ban in High Court

Reddit has initiated legal proceedings against Australia's social media age ban for under-16s, claiming it infringes on free political expression. The U.S.-listed company argues the law hinders political discourse, vital for upcoming voters.

The lawsuit names the Commonwealth of Australia and Communications Minister Anika Wells as defendants. Australia's government stands ready to defend the law, noting the protection of young Australians from potential online harm remains a priority.

Implemented on December 10, the law has drawn criticism from Reddit and nine other platforms. Failure to comply could result in massive fines, though the law carries privacy and free expression concerns, prompting Reddit's legal challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)