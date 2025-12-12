Left Menu

Reddit Challenges Australia's Social Media Age Ban in High Court

Reddit filed a lawsuit to overturn Australia's social media ban for under-16s, citing it as an infringement on free political expression. The ban, effective from December 10, requires platforms to restrict underage users. Reddit argues it impacts political discourse for future voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 08:36 IST
Reddit Challenges Australia's Social Media Age Ban in High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reddit has initiated legal proceedings against Australia's social media age ban for under-16s, claiming it infringes on free political expression. The U.S.-listed company argues the law hinders political discourse, vital for upcoming voters.

The lawsuit names the Commonwealth of Australia and Communications Minister Anika Wells as defendants. Australia's government stands ready to defend the law, noting the protection of young Australians from potential online harm remains a priority.

Implemented on December 10, the law has drawn criticism from Reddit and nine other platforms. Failure to comply could result in massive fines, though the law carries privacy and free expression concerns, prompting Reddit's legal challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025