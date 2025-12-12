Reddit Challenges Australia's Youth Social Media Account Ban
Reddit has filed a lawsuit challenging Australia's law banning children under 16 from holding accounts on major social media platforms. The company argues the law infringes on freedom of political communication and may create privacy and security concerns.
- Australia
Social media giant Reddit has launched a court battle against Australia's novel legislation that bars children under 16 from having accounts on leading social media sites.
In its filing with the High Court, Reddit claims the law violates Australia's implied freedom of political communication and raises significant privacy concerns. The move follows a similar case filed by the Sydney-based Digital Freedom Project.
The law, enforced by the eSafety Commissioner, carries steep fines for non-compliance, prompting platforms like Facebook and TikTok to reassess their verification processes.
