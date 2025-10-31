IAF's Ambitious Project: Cargo Drones Set to Transform Logistics in Lakshadweep

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched a pioneering initiative inviting industry participation to develop cargo drones capable of carrying up to 500 kilograms over a distance of 500 kilometers. With a five-hour endurance, these drones aim to bolster logistics from mainland India to the strategically critical Lakshadweep islands.

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari emphasized the strategic importance of Lakshadweep to India's security interests, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure and surveillance. Speaking at the Meher Baba 4 competition, he identified the islands as future frontier posts in uncertain geopolitical times. He also noted the logistical challenges currently faced, including difficulty in transporting essentials like vegetables.

The IAF prioritizes the development of winged drones with vertical take-off capability, which will enhance payload capacity and range. As part of broader strategic development, the IAF is expanding airstrips and deploying radars in the region. Successful implementation could see drones being used for various applications, including transport of weapons and emergency relief efforts. Industry representatives, however, have called for R&D grants given high development expenses.