Empowering Community Defence: Strengthening VDGs in Reasi's Security Strategy

In a decisive move to fortify community security in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Paramvir Singh, together with additional law enforcement officials, engaged with Village Defence Groups (VDGs) at Rudd Pull, Arnas. The gathering drew numerous VDG members from various remote areas, emphasizing grassroots-led security efforts.

The police officers evaluated the deployment strategies, operational readiness, and integration of VDGs into the regional security framework. This assessment included scrutinizing their proficiency in weapon handling and firing accuracy, crucial for swift response to potential threats. The exercise, conducted alongside District Police Reasi, also offered insights into the VDGs' training supervised by CRPF and Army under standard protocols.

District Police Reasi, as part of the Security Augmentation Plan 2024-25, has implemented crucial updates including forming 97 new VDGs and overhauling existing groups by inducting fresh members while replacing the aging force. SSP Paramvir Singh underscored the pivotal role of continuous training in enhancing VDG effectiveness, especially in sensitive areas, reaffirming commitments to address volunteer grievances swiftly and reinforcing community-centered security measures.

