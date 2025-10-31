UMPESL Partners with InfraDeep to Revolutionize India's Mining Sector

Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services Ltd (UMPESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Voltas Ltd, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with InfraDeep Consortium from Poland. The agreement aims to significantly enhance India's underground mining capabilities through technology transfer, joint projects, and sustainable solutions.

Signed at the International Mining Exhibition (IME) 2025 in Kolkata, the MoU aligns perfectly with India's recent policy reforms. These reforms promote sustainable and advanced underground coal mining practices and aim to encourage private investment and technology adoption, according to officials familiar with the development.

Sharad Thussu, Head of Mining & Construction Equipment at UMPESL, emphasized the significance of this collaboration. He noted that InfraDeep Consortium's expertise aligns with UMPESL's objectives to transform India's mining operations. Voltas MD Mukundan Menon C P highlighted the partnership as a reflection of UMPESL's commitment to marrying European technological prowess with India's dynamic mining landscape to develop smart, safe, and sustainable solutions. This initiative also fortifies UMPESL's stance in mining machinery and heavy engineering, acting as a catalyst for international collaboration and skill enhancement within the sector.

