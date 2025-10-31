Left Menu

India Calls for Global Effort to Align Digital Infrastructure for E-Commerce Inclusivity

India urges WTO member countries to collaborate on secure digital public infrastructure to support global e-commerce growth. The proposal aims to bridge the digital divide, tackle market monopolization, and enhance MSME participation. It stresses international cooperation and technological exchanges to uplift developing nations.

Updated: 31-10-2025 22:32 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India has proposed an international dialogue among World Trade Organization (WTO) members on promoting secure and interoperable digital public infrastructure. The objective is to prevent monopolistic practices by major tech companies, while boosting participation from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in global e-commerce sectors.

The nation's proposal also highlights existing digital infrastructure gaps, notably affecting developing and least-developed countries. It suggests that the WTO and the Council for TRIPS address these issues and consider developing an online platform for technology exchange to bridge the digital divide.

India's efforts are geared towards reinvigorating discussions around digital public infrastructure, as the country's own digital transformation showcases potential templates for others. With support from international partners like Singapore and Brazil, India believes strengthening this infrastructure is crucial for inclusive global e-commerce growth.

