India Calls for Global Effort to Align Digital Infrastructure for E-Commerce Inclusivity

India has proposed an international dialogue among World Trade Organization (WTO) members on promoting secure and interoperable digital public infrastructure. The objective is to prevent monopolistic practices by major tech companies, while boosting participation from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in global e-commerce sectors.

The nation's proposal also highlights existing digital infrastructure gaps, notably affecting developing and least-developed countries. It suggests that the WTO and the Council for TRIPS address these issues and consider developing an online platform for technology exchange to bridge the digital divide.

India's efforts are geared towards reinvigorating discussions around digital public infrastructure, as the country's own digital transformation showcases potential templates for others. With support from international partners like Singapore and Brazil, India believes strengthening this infrastructure is crucial for inclusive global e-commerce growth.