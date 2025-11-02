Left Menu

Clixroute Partners with TPV for AOC Projectors Manufacturing in India

Clixroute collaborates with TPV Audio and Visual Technology to manufacture AOC projectors and outdoor power supplies in India. Production begins in 2026 at their Noida facility, with a USD 10 million investment and plans to hire 200 employees, increasing the workforce to over 500.

In a strategic move to enhance local manufacturing, Clixroute has teamed up with Chinese electronics giant TPV Audio and Visual Technology to produce AOC brand projectors and outdoor power supplies in India. This collaboration, announced by Clixroute Industries' Founder and Director Himanshu Gupta, marks a significant milestone in India's electronics manufacturing sector.

The production of AOC projectors is set to commence in January 2026 followed closely by the assembly of outdoor power supplies in February. Gupta disclosed that preparations for this initiative, including setting up a production kit, will kick off in November.

Clixroute is making a substantial investment of USD 10 million (approximately Rs 88 crore) in their Noida plant to accommodate this production, reflecting their commitment to growth and local employment. The company plans to hire around 200 new employees, boosting its workforce to over 500.

