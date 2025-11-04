Empowering the Future: AI and Data Programs Ignite New Opportunities

The Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi, known as the I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), has unveiled two comprehensive Professional Certificate Programs in partnership with Simplilearn and Microsoft. These initiatives aim to fulfill India's escalating demands for expertise in AI and data analytics.

Responding to the industry's evolving needs, the programs offer expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, and Intelligent Automation. A hands-on learning approach is emphasized, featuring projects and real-world use cases. Successful participants receive prestigious certificates and may secure funding support from IHFC.

The launch comes amid a projected growth in the global big data analytics market from $348.21 billion in 2024 to $961.89 billion by 2032. Meanwhile, India's generative AI market is set to reach $8,335.4 million by 2030, underscoring the urgent need for skilled professionals to navigate these expanding fields.

