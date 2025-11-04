Left Menu

Empowering the Future: AI and Data Programs Ignite New Opportunities

Simplilearn, IHFC, and Microsoft launch Professional Certificate Programs in AI and data analytics to meet India's talent demands. Programs cover Generative AI, Machine Learning, and more, with practical industry projects. Participants gain skills, certificates, and opportunities for incubation and funding in a rapidly expanding market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:58 IST
The Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi, known as the I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), has unveiled two comprehensive Professional Certificate Programs in partnership with Simplilearn and Microsoft. These initiatives aim to fulfill India's escalating demands for expertise in AI and data analytics.

Responding to the industry's evolving needs, the programs offer expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, and Intelligent Automation. A hands-on learning approach is emphasized, featuring projects and real-world use cases. Successful participants receive prestigious certificates and may secure funding support from IHFC.

The launch comes amid a projected growth in the global big data analytics market from $348.21 billion in 2024 to $961.89 billion by 2032. Meanwhile, India's generative AI market is set to reach $8,335.4 million by 2030, underscoring the urgent need for skilled professionals to navigate these expanding fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

