Sudipto Mitra Joins Simplilearn as Chief Revenue Officer to Propel Global Growth

Simplilearn, a leader in digital upskilling, announces Sudipto Mitra as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Mitra, equipped with over two decades of experience in digital transformation and management consulting, will focus on driving the company's global revenue growth and strengthening strategic partnerships.

Sudipto Mitra's illustrious career includes key roles at Accenture and IBM, where he led extensive digital transformation initiatives. His appointment is expected to strategically steer Simplilearn's expansion across crucial markets. Mitra's success as CRO at WorkFusion solidifies his reputation as a key figure in scaling enterprise operations and guiding investor acquisitions.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mitra highlights the promising phase of edtech in aligning learners with emerging technologies like AI. Simplilearn's commitment to delivering top-tier educational content is set to meet global demands for upskilling, benefiting learners worldwide. Under Mitra's leadership, Simplilearn aims to maintain its edge in the competitive tech-driven learning landscape.