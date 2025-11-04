River Mobility's Indie Electric Scooter Clinches Prestigious Red Dot Design Awards

River Mobility, an electric scooter manufacturer based in Bengaluru, has seized a moment of global acclaim. Their flagship model, Indie, has been bestowed with the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award 2025. This achievement marks consecutive recognition, following the Red Dot Design Concept Award 2024.

Indie is celebrated for its versatility in urban environments, boasting a robust design. Riders benefit from 43 litres of under-seat storage, 12 litres in the front, and side pannier systems for customizable luggage. The scooter is designed with safeguards and unique lighting that ensure safety and style.

Co-founder Vipin George stated, "Winning both awards reaffirms our rider-first design approach." River was founded in March 2021 with backing from prominent investors like Yamaha and Toyota Ventures. The brand is committed to enhancing daily life through design and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)