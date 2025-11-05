Shein's Paris Debut Sparks Controversy Amidst Criticism

The opening of Shein's first permanent store in Paris stirred controversy as it coincided with fierce protests. Demonstrators, brandishing 'Shame on Shein' placards, rallied against the retailer's low-cost model which they claim undercuts local businesses.

Despite the criticism, dozens of eager shoppers queued outside BHV department store, enticed by opening day promotions. The store, backed by Société des Grands Magasins, aims to rejuvenate the BHV brand with younger consumers. However, the move has drawn backlash from politicians and retail industry stakeholders.

Accusations of inappropriate product listings have intensified scrutiny on Shein, prompting French authorities to launch investigations. While Shein faces challenges ahead, the company remains steadfast, highlighting its economic impact as it continues to expand its global footprint.

