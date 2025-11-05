Cautious Approach to AI: Insights from Timnit Gebru

Timnit Gebru, an influential AI ethics researcher, has called for a responsible approach to artificial intelligence, urging caution against automation bias. She advocates for smaller, task-specific AI models that require minimal data and computing resources.

At Celosphere 2025, Gebru emphasized the importance of human cognitive skills, warning against over-reliance on machines. Addressing algorithmic bias, she highlighted the human and environmental costs associated with large AI models.

Gebru's work has earned her recognition from TIME magazine. She stresses the need for critical thinking in AI applications and cautions leaders against outsourcing critical thinking to machines, promoting sustainability, privacy, and security.