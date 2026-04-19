Left Menu

Punjab Enacts Tougher Sacrilege Laws: Governor Approves Stricter Penalties

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has approved the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which imposes harsher punishments for acts of sacrilege against religious scriptures. This bill was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly, reflecting high societal demand for stronger deterrents against such offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:29 IST
Punjab Enacts Tougher Sacrilege Laws: Governor Approves Stricter Penalties
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's legislative landscape witnessed a significant shift as Governor Gulab Chand Kataria assented to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026. This bill intensifies the penalties associated with sacrilege of the revered Sikh scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, proposing life imprisonment and hefty fines for offenders.

The amendment, driven by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration, aims to fortify existing laws due to increasing demands for stringent punishments against sacrilege of religious texts. Passed unanimously on April 13, the bill reflects the collective will of Punjab's lawmakers.

In essence, this legislative move signifies a robust approach towards preserving religious sanctity, with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasizing its historic nature. As discussions continue, opposition voices stress the need for comprehensive enforcement to transform the legal deterrent into tangible action against sacrilege.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

 Global
2
RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

 India
3
Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

 India
4
BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026