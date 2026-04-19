Punjab Enacts Tougher Sacrilege Laws: Governor Approves Stricter Penalties

Punjab's legislative landscape witnessed a significant shift as Governor Gulab Chand Kataria assented to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026. This bill intensifies the penalties associated with sacrilege of the revered Sikh scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, proposing life imprisonment and hefty fines for offenders.

The amendment, driven by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration, aims to fortify existing laws due to increasing demands for stringent punishments against sacrilege of religious texts. Passed unanimously on April 13, the bill reflects the collective will of Punjab's lawmakers.

In essence, this legislative move signifies a robust approach towards preserving religious sanctity, with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasizing its historic nature. As discussions continue, opposition voices stress the need for comprehensive enforcement to transform the legal deterrent into tangible action against sacrilege.

(With inputs from agencies.)