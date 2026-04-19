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US Domestic Highlights: From Factory Closures to UFO Discoveries

The summary covers key U.S. news including a factory closure in Ohio linked to Trump, a surge in air traffic controller applicants, the U.S. nearing net crude exporter status, a Utah courtroom broadcast ban request, a skydiving mishap, rejected airline merger talks, Trump’s IRS lawsuit, and psychedelic drug access acceleration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:31 IST
US Domestic Highlights: From Factory Closures to UFO Discoveries
Trump

In a series of notable U.S. news events, a factory in Ohio is closing, moving jobs to China, much to the dismay of workers who hoped ally investor John Paulson would intervene. The closure draws criticism around President Trump's manufacturing revival promises.

Meanwhile, the U.S. sees record interest in air traffic control jobs, with over 8,000 applicants within 13 hours of opening, at a time when the industry sorely needs staffing boosts. Additionally, the U.S. nearly achieves a net crude exporter status as global energy markets face disruptions due to geopolitical tensions.

In judicial news, Tyler Robinson, accused of murder, is pushing for a courtroom camera ban, citing biased media coverage concerns. Lastly, President Trump signs an order to speed up psychedelic drug research for PTSD, signaling shifts in medical research priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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