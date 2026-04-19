Left Menu

Election Commission Cracks Down on Unlawful Social Media Content

The Election Commission has taken action against 11,000 unlawful social media posts related to assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Misleading content must be addressed within three hours, and AI-altered content must be clearly labeled for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:30 IST
Election Commission Cracks Down on Unlawful Social Media Content
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has launched a significant crackdown on unlawful social media activity, targeting over 11,000 posts associated with elections in five assembly regions, including Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

With elections still pending in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the poll authority has mandated prompt action within three hours for any AI-generated or manipulated content identified on social media platforms.

To maintain transparency and trust, political parties and campaign representatives are required to ensure clear labeling of AI-altered content, including disclosures of originating sources. Since March 15, the Commission has taken steps such as content removal, filing FIRs, and issuing clarifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jon Rahm caps wild week in Mexico with another LIV Golf win

Jon Rahm caps wild week in Mexico with another LIV Golf win

 Global
2
India arrests officials of aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

India arrests officials of aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery pro...

 Global
3
Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on fuel costs

Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on fuel co...

 Global
4
Two arrested over attempted arson attack at synagogue in London

Two arrested over attempted arson attack at synagogue in London

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026