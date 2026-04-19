Election Commission Cracks Down on Unlawful Social Media Content

The Election Commission has launched a significant crackdown on unlawful social media activity, targeting over 11,000 posts associated with elections in five assembly regions, including Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

With elections still pending in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the poll authority has mandated prompt action within three hours for any AI-generated or manipulated content identified on social media platforms.

To maintain transparency and trust, political parties and campaign representatives are required to ensure clear labeling of AI-altered content, including disclosures of originating sources. Since March 15, the Commission has taken steps such as content removal, filing FIRs, and issuing clarifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)