AI Investment Frenzy: Dotcom Déjà Vu?

Concerns about an AI investment bubble, akin to the dotcom bust, are rising. While some experts see a bubble, others believe the spending is sustainable. Analysts and executives weigh in on the potential risks and rewards, with cautionary tales of overheated investor enthusiasm paralleling previous market bubbles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst the meteoric rise in artificial intelligence investment, echoes of the historic dotcom boom and bust are causing ripples of concern across the financial sector. Companies announcing multi-billion dollar engagements in AI have investors vigilant for signs that the current hype could be unsustainable.

According to a BofA Global Research monthly fund manager survey, 54% of investors now perceive AI stocks as being in a bubble. In contrast, only 38% believe otherwise. Notably, the Bank of England highlighted in its latest report a potential market correction, suggesting that a negative shift in investor sentiment could destabilize global markets.

Executives like Bryan Yeo of GIC Private and tech mogul Jeff Bezos have warned of excessive valuations in early-stage venture spaces, while Goldman Sachs' Joseph Briggs argued the AI investment flood is sustainable. Nonetheless, the debate continues as financial leaders and economists contending the fine line between prudent investment and speculative overreach in the burgeoning AI industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

