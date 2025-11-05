DoT Showcases India’s Digital Leadership and 6G Vision at ESTIC 2025

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, played a pivotal role at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025), held from November 3–5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. As one of the key organisers of this landmark event, DoT spearheaded the thematic session on “Digital Communication” on November 5, 2025, bringing together top minds from academia, research, and industry to deliberate on the next frontier of telecommunication technologies and digital transformation.

The session was chaired by Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom) and Chairman, Digital Communications Commission, and featured participation from leading scientists, innovators, and industry leaders across India’s telecom and digital innovation ecosystem. Among the distinguished attendees were Shri Ashok Kumar, Deputy Director General, DoT, and Vice Chair, IEG, WTPF, ITU, along with eminent figures from IITs, IISc, C-DOT, BSNL, and India’s private telecom industry.

“Telecom Is the Enabler of All Technologies”: Dr. Neeraj Mittal

In his inaugural address, Dr. Neeraj Mittal emphasized the central role of telecommunications in India’s technological evolution and economic growth.

“Telecom has become an enabler not only of the economy but of all technologies which are developing in various disciplines,” he stated, underscoring how connectivity underpins innovation across sectors. “The sector heralds a new opportunity for all of us to achieve the impossible,” he added, highlighting the intersection of telecom and emerging fields like artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and edge computing.

Dr. Mittal noted that connectivity forms the bedrock of productivity and progress, and credited India’s telecom revolution for catalyzing inclusive economic growth. He celebrated India’s remarkable achievements—one of the fastest 5G rollouts globally, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and the establishment of 100 5G labs nationwide to develop use cases and pave the way for 6G leadership.

Driving the 6G Mission: India’s Strategic Vision

The Secretary highlighted India’s multi-pronged approach to next-generation communication, encompassing research and development, domestic manufacturing, and collaboration between government, academia, and industry.

Currently, over 100 R&D projects dedicated to 6G technologies are being supported by the Department, focusing on:

Open RAN (Radio Access Networks) and indigenous chipset development.

AI-driven intelligent networks for efficient connectivity.

Regulatory sandboxes to foster innovation and experimentation.

Dr. Mittal also spotlighted the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA)—a pioneering initiative envisioned by the Prime Minister—which has already inked 10 international collaborations with global 6G bodies. The alliance aims for India to contribute at least 10% of the world’s 6G patents by 2030, positioning the nation as a global leader in telecommunications innovation.

Keynote Insights: Realizing India’s 6G Vision

The session’s keynote address, “How to Realise the 6G Vision for Bharat”, was delivered by Prof. Kiran Kumar Kuchi, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, and Founder, WiSig Networks. He outlined India’s unique opportunity to leapfrog into 6G leadership through indigenous R&D, collaborative testbeds, and spectrum innovation.

Prof. Kuchi emphasized that India’s early investments in 6G research, particularly through academic-industry partnerships, are paving the way for next-generation networks that will integrate AI, terahertz communication, quantum encryption, and satellite connectivity for ubiquitous access.

Industry Perspectives: Building the Digital Future

Two dynamic industry leaders offered insights into the evolving telecom landscape:

Shri Ramu Srinivasaiah, Founder & Director, Lekha Wireless Solutions, Bengaluru, presented on “Private Networks Reimagined: ORAN’s Expanding Role in 6G Network Design”, highlighting the growing importance of modular, open, and interoperable network architectures.

Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, Co-Founder & CTO, Tejas Networks, Bengaluru, spoke on “Making India a Global Telecom Sector Leader by 2030”, underscoring the role of indigenous innovation, component manufacturing, and R&D-driven policy frameworks in achieving telecom self-reliance.

Both speakers reaffirmed that India’s strength lies in its engineering talent, domestic manufacturing ecosystem, and policy commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) in digital communications.

Panel Discussion: Taking Indigenous Technologies to the Next Level

A thought-provoking panel discussion on “Taking Indigenous Technologies to the Next Level” was moderated by Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, and featured an elite lineup of experts:

Prof. Radhakrishna Ganti, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras

Prof. Panganamala Vijay Kumar, Department of ECE, IISc Bengaluru

Shri A. Robert Jerard Ravi, CMD, BSNL, New Delhi

Dr. Parag Naik, Lead Scientist & Executive Vice President, Tejas Networks, and former CEO, Saankhya Labs

The discussion explored strategies to expand the 5G ecosystem, strengthen Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) through the NavIC L1 signal, and develop indigenous technology stacks from Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) to 6G. Panelists emphasized the need for open collaboration, domestic innovation pipelines, and scalable R&D models to make India a net exporter of telecom technologies.

ESTIC 2025: A Platform for India’s Scientific Leadership

The Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on November 3, 2025, under the theme “Viksit Bharat 2047 – Pioneering Sustainable Innovation, Technological Advancement, and Empowerment.”

Jointly organized by 13 Ministries and Departments under the guidance of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, ESTIC 2025 brought together over 3,000 participants from academia, research, industry, and government—including Nobel laureates, eminent scientists, and global innovators.

The Conclave focused on 11 thematic areas, including:

Advanced Materials & Manufacturing

Artificial Intelligence

Bio-Manufacturing

Blue Economy

Digital Communications

Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing

Emerging Agricultural Technologies

Energy, Environment & Climate

Health & Medical Technologies

Quantum Science & Technology

Space Technologies

Toward a Connected, Innovative, and Secure Digital Future

The DoT’s participation in ESTIC 2025 reaffirmed its leadership in driving India’s digital communication revolution, from the fastest 5G rollout to pioneering 6G innovation. As India moves toward the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the focus remains on bridging the digital divide, enhancing indigenous capabilities, and ensuring global competitiveness in the telecom sector.

By fostering collaboration through initiatives like the Bharat 6G Alliance, supporting over 100 R&D projects, and nurturing academia–industry partnerships, the DoT continues to propel India toward becoming a global hub for next-generation communication technologies.