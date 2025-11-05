In a bold move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered top officials to draft proposals for potential nuclear weapons tests, a practice abandoned since the Soviet Union's dissolution in 1991. The order comes amidst growing global tensions and derstands amidst suggestions from Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.

The Novaya Zemlya site in Russia's Arctic region could be the setting for these tests, Putin hinted, as he tasked several governmental bodies to gather information, analyze it, and make proposals for nuclear test preparations. His instruction underscores the escalating geopolitical landscape, pressuring nations worldwide.

This development echoes historical echo chamber, as analysts fear the resurgence of a nuclear arms race. With past tests by global powers causing significant ecological damage, environmentalists worry about renewed testing. The situation saw an unexpected twist with a U.S. statement on resuming nuclear tests, potentially deepening the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)