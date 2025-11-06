Worldline's Strategic Capital Raise: Restoring Investor Trust

Worldline, the French payments firm, announced plans to raise 500 million euros as part of a strategic capital injection aimed at overcoming financial difficulties and restoring investor confidence. The initiative involves a reserved capital increase of 110 million euros by Bpifrance, Credit Agricole, and BNP Paribas.

A subsequent 390 million euro rights issue will be available to all shareholders, with commitments from the three banks to subscribe approximately 135 million euros. Completion of this capital increase by the first quarter of 2026 will see Bpifrance holding a 9.6% stake in Worldline, followed by Credit Agricole at 9.5%, and BNP Paribas with 7.9%.

Worldline, facing weakened earnings and substantial restructuring costs, anticipates ending 2025 with limited free cash flow. However, it projects 4% organic revenue growth between 2027 and 2030, aspiring to achieve 1 billion euros in core earnings and positive cash flow by 2027.

