Worldline's Strategic Capital Raise: Restoring Investor Trust

Worldline, a French payments firm, plans to raise 500 million euros to regain investor confidence after financial challenges. The capital injection involves a 110 million euro reserved capital increase by French banks and a 390 million euro rights issue open to shareholders, aiming for recovery by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Worldline, the French payments firm, announced plans to raise 500 million euros as part of a strategic capital injection aimed at overcoming financial difficulties and restoring investor confidence. The initiative involves a reserved capital increase of 110 million euros by Bpifrance, Credit Agricole, and BNP Paribas.

A subsequent 390 million euro rights issue will be available to all shareholders, with commitments from the three banks to subscribe approximately 135 million euros. Completion of this capital increase by the first quarter of 2026 will see Bpifrance holding a 9.6% stake in Worldline, followed by Credit Agricole at 9.5%, and BNP Paribas with 7.9%.

Worldline, facing weakened earnings and substantial restructuring costs, anticipates ending 2025 with limited free cash flow. However, it projects 4% organic revenue growth between 2027 and 2030, aspiring to achieve 1 billion euros in core earnings and positive cash flow by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

