Louvre Lapses: Security and Financial Hurdles Uncovered

The Louvre Museum in France is under scrutiny following an audit revealing that crucial security upgrades won't be completed until 2032. This revelation follows a recent heist where robbers made off with $102 million in jewels, challenging the museum's security credibility.

The report highlighted that only 39% of the museum's rooms were equipped with cameras as of 2024. It criticized the slow progress in the security audit started in 2015, with major work only tendered last year. The museum's management was also faulted for inadequate internal controls and spending inefficiencies.

Following the theft, urgent measures including anti-intrusion devices are planned. The audit recommended reducing acquisitions and increasing ticket prices to reallocate resources towards security enhancements. Culture Minister Rachida Dati agreed on the urgent need for technical upgrades, emphasizing the importance of immediate corrective actions.

