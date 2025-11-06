Left Menu

Louvre Lapses: Security and Financial Hurdles Uncovered

An audit of France's Louvre Museum reveals severe security shortcomings, exacerbated by excessive spending on artwork and inefficient infrastructure updates. In light of a high-profile jewelry heist, urgent improvements, including digital upgrades and internal controls, are deemed necessary to restore trust and protect the museum’s treasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:37 IST
Louvre Lapses: Security and Financial Hurdles Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Louvre Museum in France is under scrutiny following an audit revealing that crucial security upgrades won't be completed until 2032. This revelation follows a recent heist where robbers made off with $102 million in jewels, challenging the museum's security credibility.

The report highlighted that only 39% of the museum's rooms were equipped with cameras as of 2024. It criticized the slow progress in the security audit started in 2015, with major work only tendered last year. The museum's management was also faulted for inadequate internal controls and spending inefficiencies.

Following the theft, urgent measures including anti-intrusion devices are planned. The audit recommended reducing acquisitions and increasing ticket prices to reallocate resources towards security enhancements. Culture Minister Rachida Dati agreed on the urgent need for technical upgrades, emphasizing the importance of immediate corrective actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lenskart to Launch AI-Enabled Smartglasses for Developers

Lenskart to Launch AI-Enabled Smartglasses for Developers

 India
2
Justice Prevailed: Anil Kumar Acquitted in Decade-Old Case!

Justice Prevailed: Anil Kumar Acquitted in Decade-Old Case!

 India
3
India's Potential in Rare Earths and AI: A Strategy for Global Leadership

India's Potential in Rare Earths and AI: A Strategy for Global Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
4
Apple's Standoff with EU Digital Laws

Apple's Standoff with EU Digital Laws

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025