Leonardo DiCaprio on AI: Enhancing Art or Missing Humanity?
Leonardo DiCaprio discusses the role of Artificial Intelligence in art, expressing concerns about its lack of humanity. While AI can serve as an enhancement tool for filmmakers, DiCaprio believes true art must originate from human creativity, citing the transient nature of AI-generated music.
Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio weighed in on the ongoing debate about the role of Artificial Intelligence in the arts. While acknowledging its potential as an 'enhancement tool,' DiCaprio emphasized the importance of human creativity, labeling AI as something that ultimately lacks a human touch.
In an interview with Time magazine, DiCaprio remarked on AI's capacity to aid young filmmakers by enabling novel cinematic expressions yet warned against considering AI work as true art unless it stems from human effort. He shared his skepticism over AI-generated music, noting how quickly it fades into obscurity.
Referring to AI-created mashups, the 'Titanic' star illustrated his point with examples like AI versions of Michael Jackson songs, suggesting that despite their brilliance, they enjoy only fleeting moments of fame due to lacking an anchoring, human element. DiCaprio was promoting his latest film, 'One Battle After Another.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
