TAC InfoSec Ltd. Sets New Milestones in Cybersecurity Realm

TAC InfoSec Ltd, a prominent player in vulnerability management, announced record-breaking growth in its client base this October, marking significant strides in both enterprise and decentralized sectors.

Its flagship Enterprise Security in One Framework continues to draw interest both from corporate and governmental sectors for cybersecurity risk management, while its Cyberscope Web3 Security arm achieved unprecedented monthly growth in onboarding blockchain clients, such as Scandic Coin and Unipoly Games, strengthening its presence in smart contract audits.

Notably, AI platform Socify.ai has expanded into seven countries, reinforcing the company's digital identity and compliance infrastructure. TAC InfoSec Ltd now services clients in over 100 countries, with partnerships like Binance for smart contract audits asserting its industry leadership.