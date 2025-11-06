Revolutionizing Retail: Netcore Cloud's Enrichment for AI Shopping

Netcore Cloud, a leader in advanced customer engagement solutions, has unveiled 'Enrichment for Agentic Commerce', a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the retail sector. This novel technology makes product catalogues AI-discoverable across emerging platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

With the rise of 'Agentic Commerce' facilitated by OpenAI's Instant Checkout, Netcore's new platform provides essential metadata, allowing products to be indexed and recommended by AI. Founder Rajesh Jain emphasized the importance of structured, semantic, and ACP-ready data for AI visibility.

Netcore's platform leverages AI-based technology to enrich product catalogues, adding attributes vital for both search engine optimization and AI utility. Brands adopting this enrichment strategy will gain a competitive advantage in the transforming landscape of digital retail.