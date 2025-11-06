Left Menu

Revolutionizing Retail: Netcore Cloud's Enrichment for AI Shopping

Netcore Cloud introduces its Enrichment for Agentic Commerce, enhancing product catalogues for AI-driven discovery across platforms like ChatGPT and Alexa. The platform enriches product data, ensuring AI compatibility and visibility. This innovation positions early adopters favorably in the evolving AI retail landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Netcore Cloud, a leader in advanced customer engagement solutions, has unveiled 'Enrichment for Agentic Commerce', a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the retail sector. This novel technology makes product catalogues AI-discoverable across emerging platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

With the rise of 'Agentic Commerce' facilitated by OpenAI's Instant Checkout, Netcore's new platform provides essential metadata, allowing products to be indexed and recommended by AI. Founder Rajesh Jain emphasized the importance of structured, semantic, and ACP-ready data for AI visibility.

Netcore's platform leverages AI-based technology to enrich product catalogues, adding attributes vital for both search engine optimization and AI utility. Brands adopting this enrichment strategy will gain a competitive advantage in the transforming landscape of digital retail.

