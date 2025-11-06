Revolutionizing Heat Resistance Testing: India's Leap in Technical Textiles

India's National Technical Textiles Mission has made significant strides by developing three indigenous instruments to evaluate thermal resistance in materials used for firefighter suits, industrial protective clothing, and defense applications. This initiative represents a crucial step in strengthening India's technical textiles infrastructure, according to a government announcement on Thursday.

These groundbreaking instruments, entirely designed and developed in India, are not only comparable in performance to imported alternatives but are also considerably more affordable. With prices ranging from Rs 5-10 lakh, compared to Rs 15-40 lakh for foreign models, this development aligns with the national vision for innovation and self-reliance, the Textile Ministry emphasized.

The instruments, designed to test convective, radiant, and conductive heat resistance, have been commercialized by Asian Test Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Ghaziabad, under the Make in India initiative. This has led to reduced testing durations and costs, facilitating increased access for Indian manufacturers and R&D institutions, according to ministry reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)