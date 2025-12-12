Left Menu

P T Usha Advocates for Indigenous Anti-Doping Kits Under 'Make in India'

P T Usha, Indian Olympic Association President, calls on the government to promote the production of indigenous anti-doping kits under the 'Make in India' initiative. This move aims to cut costs, reduce dependency on external sources, and enhance transparency in Indian sporting events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:16 IST
In a significant move, Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha has called upon the central government to foster the indigenous production of anti-doping testing kits. Urging the initiative under the 'Make in India' banner, Usha addressed the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the need for increased transparency and reduced reliance on foreign suppliers.

Currently, India imports testing kits from Swiss companies Berlinger and LockCon, which results in delays and additional costs. Usha highlighted the importance of developing indigenous kits to maintain integrity in sports and work towards a doping-free sporting culture. India is also aiming to improve its doping record ahead of its 2036 Olympic hosting aspirations.

The Sports Ministry backs this initiative, with efforts to enhance the National Anti-Doping Agency's capacity and ensure rigorous testing and deterrence. Usha's call aligns with India's vision of becoming self-reliant, fostering employment, and boosting innovation within the sports sector.

